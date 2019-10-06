As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Market Value Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Decreased by $798,552 Its Stake; Coastline Trust Co Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $356,430 as Market Value Rose

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,534 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 58,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 33,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 629,697 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, down from 662,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 360,387 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Boston Investment Inc holds 0.93% or 33,408 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 634,534 shares. Foundry Partners Lc accumulated 13,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 94,390 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd owns 32,297 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 14,294 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 38,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Com In has 0.14% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 91,069 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 5 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp holds 2.25 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 309,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association invested in 15,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 75,011 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 sales for $165,232 activity. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 129 shares worth $3,124. $6,241 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. The insider Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924. olszewski richard e bought 361 shares worth $8,743. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $4,245 was bought by kramer william j.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 75,687 shares to 142,626 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 3,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.64M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Capital Inc accumulated 15,999 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited accumulated 164,311 shares. M Kraus And has 54,205 shares. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 159,481 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. South Carolina-based South State has invested 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,122 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,804 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piedmont Inv has 0.95% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 216,125 shares. Jensen Invest Incorporated holds 2.59 million shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Court Place has invested 3.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Huntington Bancorp reported 485,637 shares stake. Argyle Capital Mngmt has invested 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.