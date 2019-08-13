As First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Stock Price Rose, Aqr Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Newpark Res (NR) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Increased Holding by $1.91 Million as Stock Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 212,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 481,793 shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 45,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, up from 44,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $440.45. About 31,201 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 425,133 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $221.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 121,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,601 shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.35 million activity. NIX CRAIG L bought $880 worth of stock. 2,250 shares valued at $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17. Shares for $9,875 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 783 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And reported 4.36% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 56,044 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 504,957 shares. 5 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Parametrica Mngmt owns 1,051 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru owns 91 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.34% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Oppenheimer Inc holds 2,720 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,792 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Frank B. Holding, Retired Executive Vice Chairman of First Citizens BancShares, First Citizens Bank, Dies – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photo Release — First Citizens Announces New Regional Leadership Roles – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “First Citizens Bank and HomeBancorp, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2017. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First Citizens, KS Bancorp settle dispute – Triangle Business Journal” published on May 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newpark Resources (NR) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). 417,232 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Co holds 14,196 shares. Tortoise Advsr Lc holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 400,323 shares. Tieton Cap Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 587,178 shares. 3.43 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. 46,075 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 33,825 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 250,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 1.51 million shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,564 shares. Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 53,540 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 235 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,986 shares.