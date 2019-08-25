As First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $13.80 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Farmers Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 15,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, down from 48,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $15.81 during the last trading session, reaching $433.23. About 29,712 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 15,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66M shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 570,965 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,606 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 3.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.08% or 69,300 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 18 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Advisors. 2,370 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt. Capital Counsel holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,384 shares. 7,400 are owned by Bangor National Bank. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc holds 13,816 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability owns 47,707 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 1,067 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares to 15,180 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 480,997 shares to 614,245 shares, valued at $50.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 557,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 968,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. On Monday, June 17 the insider Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750. 25 shares were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR, worth $9,875. NIX CRAIG L had bought 2 shares worth $880.