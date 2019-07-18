As First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Share Value Rose, Mackay Shields Has Decreased Holding by $1.09 Million; Ciena Com New (CIEN) Valuation Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Its Holding

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 52.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,429 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 5,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $457.23. About 8,089 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 472,788 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 5,967 shares. Kepos Cap LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 10,853 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 160,541 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Boston has 0.05% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 85,504 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 63,110 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 1,112 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 17,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. 3,912 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 494 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 504,957 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9,177 shares to 25,310 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. NIX CRAIG L bought $35,268 worth of stock or 84 shares. Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750 worth of stock or 2,250 shares. 25 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $9,875 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).