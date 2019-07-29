As First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Market Valuation Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Stake; Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holding by $3.31 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,541 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.15 million, up from 152,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $466.7. About 44,570 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 134,402 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS ASSESSING ITS RESOURCES RELATIVE TO ITS CURRENT PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : TO CUT WORKFORCE BY ABT 57%; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get Potential License Payments and Milestones, Plus Additional Royalties on Net Sales From Licensed Programs; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp owns 634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 26,491 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 1,351 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.04% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 38,581 shares. Boston accumulated 0.05% or 85,504 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 17,748 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.4% or 15,028 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.24% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 1,436 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Reinhart Partners Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management has invested 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.17% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 160,541 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 6,302 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 63,811 shares to 605,488 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,125 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. NIX CRAIG L bought $35,268 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Wednesday, February 6. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR had bought 25 shares worth $9,875. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17.