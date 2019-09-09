As First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) Stock Price Rose, River Road Asset Management Raised Holding; Spindletop Capital Has Cut Its Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) as Share Price Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 17,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Citizens Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $11.06 during the last trading session, reaching $460.02. About 43,762 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 2.48M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $866.60 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. NIX CRAIG L also bought $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Thursday, June 6. $9,875 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR on Friday, March 22. The insider Hoppe Robert R bought $34,160. Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750 worth of stock.

