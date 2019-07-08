As First Citizens Bancsh (FCNCA) Stock Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Upped by $9.54 Million Its Position; Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Value Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.40 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 80,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 358,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 112,835 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Citizens Bancsh (FCNCA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 23,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21 million, up from 70,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Citizens Bancsh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $452.76. About 55,329 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10,075 shares to 148,880 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) by 19,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. 6,293 shares valued at $2.36M were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR on Monday, June 17. 25 shares valued at $9,875 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR on Friday, March 22. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 470,813 shares to 327,701 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 27,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).