As First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Market Valuation Rose, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Decreased Position by $20.71 Million; Renewable Energy (REGI) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Raised Its Stake by $1.77 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 240,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 479,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.44M, down from 719,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in First Cash Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 116,036 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 22.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N SEES QUARTERLY SHR $0.22; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 04/05/2018 – FIRSTCASH TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTCASH, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Net $41.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstCash Outlook To Positive From Stable; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q EPS 90c; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Renewable Energy (REGI) by 181.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 84,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The hedge fund held 130,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 46,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Renewable Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.11M shares traded or 50.26% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Henderson by 279,195 shares to 3,183 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Tech (NASDAQ:MU) by 65,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,129 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 43,889 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 81,785 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 98,203 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 22,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 86,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank owns 1,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 10,535 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0% or 104,698 shares. Alps Advsr invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management LP has 0.09% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $321.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

Analysts await FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FCFS’s profit will be $36.09 million for 29.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by FirstCash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold FCFS shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 479,059 shares.