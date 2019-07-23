As First Bus Finl Svcs Wis (FBIZ) Shares Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Karp Capital Management Upped Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (FBIZ) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,016 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 46,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 24,456 shares traded or 75.53% up from the average. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has declined 7.28% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIZ News: 13/03/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Business Financial Services , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIZ); 27/04/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FBIZ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 26/04/2018 – First Business Fincl Svcs 1Q EPS 42c; 13/03/2018 FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES – ON MARCH 8, REDEEMED COMMON SHARE PURCHASE RIGHTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 5, 2008; 07/05/2018 – First Business Invited to Participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson & Co. Financial Services Conference in Denver

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold FBIZ shares while 17 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.82 million shares or 0.63% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 2,375 shares. Meeder Asset reported 1,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 22,172 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.84% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) or 156,076 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 19,009 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Management Inc has invested 0% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,769 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Llc has invested 0% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) for 708 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.01% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

More notable recent First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson Downgrades First Business Financial Services Following YTD Rally – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why M&T Bank (MTB) Stock is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6,960 shares to 34,942 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,900 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193.86 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Cortland Associates Inc Mo stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central reported 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Independent Investors has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Intll Sarl stated it has 147,020 shares. Natl Bank has 113,679 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Cap Advsrs invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 40,391 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 50,817 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Cwh Cap Mgmt Inc holds 42,119 shares. Kentucky-based Harvey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D holds 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 230,435 shares. Eastern Natl Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 237,961 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Teams Has 13 Million Daily Users. That’s Bad News for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.