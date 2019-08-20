As First Bus Finl Svcs Wis (FBIZ) Share Price Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Stake; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed Position in Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) by $1.81 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (FBIZ) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% . The institutional investor held 64,016 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 46,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 736 shares traded. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has risen 0.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIZ News: 07/05/2018 – First Business Invited to Participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson & Co. Financial Services Conference in Denver; 13/03/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Business Fincl Svcs 1Q EPS 42c; 13/03/2018 FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES – ON MARCH 8, REDEEMED COMMON SHARE PURCHASE RIGHTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 5, 2008; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Business Financial Services , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIZ); 27/04/2018 – First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FBIZ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 90,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 627,564 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 718,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 21,398 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 33,600 shares to 244,000 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

