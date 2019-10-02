As First Bank (FRBA) Stock Price Rose, Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Boosted Position by $2.75 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Decreased Position by $651,480 as Stock Price Rose

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66 million, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 3,739 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 52,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.11 million, down from 53,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $336.75. About 535,350 shares traded or 12.20% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

More notable recent First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bucks County Bank to Merge Into First Bank – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Bank to acquire Grand Bank for $19.4M – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Ambarella Rises On Upbeat Results; American Outdoor Brands Shares Drop – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Matt Nord, David Sambur, Wells Fargo, Sagewind, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 527,998 were reported by Alleghany De. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York stated it has 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 963 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 166 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.23% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Account Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.94% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,592 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 794 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 342,751 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc reported 1,298 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com invested in 5,645 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc reported 21 shares.