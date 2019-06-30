As First Bank (FRBA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Stake; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $1.14 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 379,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 38,886 shares traded or 41.33% up from the average. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 20.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 405,739 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) by 45,509 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,044 shares, and cut its stake in Cbtx Inc..

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 77,608 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $638.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.13 million for 70.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.