As First Bank (FRBA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Covington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $2.43 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 28,901 shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.09M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 23.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 18,948 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.05% or 881,440 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 54,286 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 472,321 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 5,014 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Greatmark Inv Partners stated it has 0.23% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Optimum Investment holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,510 shares. Oakworth holds 0.03% or 1,445 shares. 10,202 are owned by Choate Inv Advsr. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 1,758 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Allied Advisory Inc owns 2,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 32,531 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

