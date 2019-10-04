As First Bank (FRBA) Market Value Rose, Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Boosted by $2.75 Million Its Holding; Gratia Capital Has Cut Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Position by $1.23 Million; Valuation Rose

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66 million, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 1,478 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 211,506 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.82 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

