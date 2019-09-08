As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Position by $421,652

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 52,345 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 37.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 5,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 9,396 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 15,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,000 were accumulated by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny owns 6,709 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Psagot Invest House owns 1,660 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 138,050 shares. Sei invested in 103,385 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 2,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.72% stake. Bar Harbor Tru accumulated 4,800 shares. Security National holds 2,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial LP stated it has 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,361 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 91,401 are held by Gibraltar Cap Management Incorporated. Cna Financial reported 55,000 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11,761 shares to 164,012 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $793.83M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 6,284 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Invesco Ltd invested in 12,085 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 17,201 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 32,158 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 627,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,160 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 27,671 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 578,796 shares. Maltese Cap Management Llc holds 0.52% or 220,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,182 shares.