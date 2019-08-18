As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position; Wade G W & Cut Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Rose

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 25,318 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,761 shares to 255,744 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 49,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85 million for 10.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.