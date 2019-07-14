As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stock Value Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 34,899 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37,850 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $48.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,085 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 8,552 shares in its portfolio. 13,788 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.14% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Kennedy Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 21,369 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,898 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% or 18,500 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 23,182 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 32,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,414 are owned by Leavell Investment Management Inc. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,201 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Ltd holds 3.48% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 570,030 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares to 184,052 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 129,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).