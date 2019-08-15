As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stock Rose, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.72 Million; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Its Position by $10.13 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.01M shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Raises Offer Price; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 29,157 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Finance Corporation has 387,325 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.64% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. 63,854 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company holds 305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). South Dakota Investment Council holds 21,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 435,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability reported 35 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 1.77M shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 9,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated reported 9,882 shares stake.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $83.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 50,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,602 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).