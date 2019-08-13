As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Share Price Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose While Aldebaran Financial Upped Its Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 6,054 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 2.38M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corp, a New York-based fund reported 98,902 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Archford Cap Strategies holds 300 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 19,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset owns 15,964 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 21,888 shares. 94,182 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.43% or 58,910 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 78,478 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 28,807 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 61,538 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares to 28,237 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 2,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 11,035 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) or 2,696 shares. 570,030 are held by Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 31,131 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability. Rmb Capital Ltd has 838,527 shares. 96,536 are owned by Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Llc. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 7,043 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 1.28 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 257,316 shares. American International Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 27,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 146,782 shares to 152,600 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 49,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,313 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).