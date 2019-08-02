As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Share Price Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Vicor (VICR) Stock Declined While Needham Investment Management Upped by $773,388 Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 122,396 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 27,610 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

