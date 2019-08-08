As First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Stock Declined, Holder Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $341,451; Nea Management Company Boosted Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) as Share Value Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 1.45M shares traded or 217.16% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 1.26M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.4% of First Bancorp PR; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47 million for 12.10 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Management Ltd Co reported 28,644 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd Liability holds 150,508 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 3.93 million shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 0.02% or 19,507 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). State Street invested in 0.01% or 9.11M shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 23.99 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 114,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 104,800 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 2.68M shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 580,000 shares. 309,142 were accumulated by Century Inc. Gotham Asset Ltd has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 17,570 shares.

