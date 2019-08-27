As First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Market Valuation Declined, Ironwood Investment Management Lowered Position; As Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Stock Rose, Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped by $426,734 Its Holding

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 991,739 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 38,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 380,331 shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 09/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 Net $193M-Net $199M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 17/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $75; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EBITDA $66.9M; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area; 10/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Hotel Morrison To Dania Beach, Fla; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile has 30,008 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 6,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 199,689 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 111,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 54,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 580,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 133,355 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 147,503 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 74,559 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 18.16 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 115,880 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Bancorp (FBP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Louis Moore Bacon’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 1st Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,629 were reported by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company. Aqr Cap Llc holds 15,228 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3,200 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 304,103 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 4,409 were reported by Etrade Capital Limited Liability Co. 6,774 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Us National Bank De invested in 2,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 4,851 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.51 million shares stake. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2,992 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 167,409 shares.