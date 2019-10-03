As First Bancorp P R (FBP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stake Has Boosted by Benin Management Corp

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 470,106 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE OVER 4 YRS, TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 07/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting share repurchase periodic update; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 05/04/2018 – REG-Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize; 23/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS WILL GRANT TPV EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT TO USE PHILIPS BRAND IN AV PRODUCTS, ACCESSORIES WORLDWIDE; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 19 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD 0903.HK – AMENDS TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH PHILIPS; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: ICADE PILOTS LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DECIDED TO EXTEND THE CURRENT AGREEMENT FOR 15 YEARS, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15, 2018

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 203,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 154,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 865,601 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares to 217,467 shares, valued at $63.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Periodic update on transaction details related to Philipsâ€™ share repurchases – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Philips and University of Vermont Health Network sign 10-year agreement to improve patient care – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philips’ Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock Fell 9.7% Monday Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 29,900 shares to 409,250 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,730 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Bancorp P-E backers cashing out – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First BanCorp to Announce 3Q 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA: Buy First Bancorp Ahead Of Puerto Rican Economic Recovery – Benzinga” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited’s (HKG:1778) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc owns 6.56M shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 2,829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 264,477 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Hillsdale Inv Incorporated owns 285,300 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,696 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 294,700 shares. Raffles Associate Limited Partnership holds 1.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 90,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 33,791 shares. 8,462 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Rock Point Advisors Lc holds 2.09% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 415,786 shares.