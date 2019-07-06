As First Bancorp P R (FBP) Stock Declined, Vanguard Group Has Raised Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Symons Capital Management Holding in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 133,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23.99 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.92M, up from 23.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 595,421 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,339 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 133,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 58,005 shares to 374,814 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.