As First Bancorp P R (FBP) Shares Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Jana Partners Upped Stake

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 105,363 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 319,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 805,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 979,634 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.46 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Incorporated reported 161,269 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.19% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Art Advsr Limited Co holds 30,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 18,831 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 151,946 shares. Us State Bank De reported 2,829 shares stake. Axa reported 41,600 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 16,871 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 6,428 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 74,434 shares. Moreover, Frontier Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Com has 0.74% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 8.88 million shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas owns 16,551 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 28,693 shares.

