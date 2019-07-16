As First Bancorp P R (FBP) Market Value Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $6.61 Million; Bok Financial (BOKF) Market Value Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Decreased by $40.50 Million Its Holding

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 126,154 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Economy Still on Track to Meet 3% Growth Projected Earlier; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA ECONOMY TO SUSTAIN GROWTH MOMENTUM; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CAPITAL FLOW MORE DEPENDENT ON ECONOMY FUNDAMENTALS; 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 600,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 1.04M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.45M for 13.78 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco holds 1.14% or 589,586 shares. Everence Management invested 0.08% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Arizona State Retirement reported 335,124 shares stake. 729,656 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 98,547 shares stake. Penn Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.84% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 66,167 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 151,946 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 111,947 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 74,559 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 23,570 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 36,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc stated it has 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 701,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,654 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 929,036 shares. Principal holds 0.04% or 569,199 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 82,179 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 616,885 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 19,992 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 9,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 19,662 shares. Northern Trust owns 202,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 64,605 shares in its portfolio.

