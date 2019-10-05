As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Stock Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Loews Has Lowered Its Kbr (KBR) Holding as Share Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 59,874 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 16,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 25,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 479,480 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – KBR GETS COMBAT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM CONTRACT FOR UK MOD; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Rev $1.04B; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF $2.2 BLN PROPOSED FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $300 MLN TO $400 MLN TO FUND CO’S 30% SHARE IN JV TO COMPLETE ICHTHYS PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Project in Saudi Arabia Expected to Continue Through to Facility’s Start-Up in 2025; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ENTERED INTO A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $2.15 BLN

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 90,357 shares to 553,477 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 211,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 14,174 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 31,972 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 55,300 shares. 3,265 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Castine Capital Management Llc reported 191,403 shares. 61,326 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). California Pub Employees Retirement has 48,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 35,057 shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 218,011 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com has 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank And Com reported 0.03% stake. Carroll Financial Inc holds 2,000 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group I (NYSE:UNH) by 25,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 86,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

