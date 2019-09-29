As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Stock Price Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $348,912; Shah Capital Management Raised Gnc Holdings (GNC) Stake by $2.03 Million; Market Value Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 1.37M shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 05/04/2018 – GNC Announces Plans to Expand into Australia; 01/05/2018 – GNC Live Well and Operation Homefront Launch the Live Well & Serve America’s Military Families Campaign; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Vitamin Retailer GNC Plans to Close 200 Stores; 09/05/2018 – GNC Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders Until 10:00 AM Eastern Time On May 17, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ GNC Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNC); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex, Westmoreland, GNC, Hovnanian; 25/04/2018 – GNC: VOTES RECEIVED TO DATE SHOW SUPPORT FOR HAYAO INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – GNC is planning to shutter about 200 stores across the U.S. and Canada in 2018

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 46,047 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 168,882 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $27.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 55,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Limited Liability Co reported 725,860 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 61,453 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 95,198 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 55,300 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 6,640 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 1.17 million shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 32,842 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 45,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 48,481 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27,689 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 24,919 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Com stated it has 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Jcsd Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 140,000 shares.

