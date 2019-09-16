As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Stock Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $348,912; Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted by $15.84 Million Its Position

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 62,137 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 5.44 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance" on September 07, 2019.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "First Bancorp (FBNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 24, 2019

