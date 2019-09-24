As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $348,912; As Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Trimmed Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 12,274 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE)

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 10,700 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GPRE – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Plains: From Ethanol Plants To Protein Factories – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 53,000 shares to 513,000 shares, valued at $202.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 253,211 are owned by Donald Smith &. Mangrove Ptnrs accumulated 4.00M shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 115,755 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 191,534 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 14,500 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 312,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 36,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 11,810 are owned by Luminus Mngmt Ltd Llc. 877,287 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Llc. Moreover, Cap Innovations Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 13,222 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Bank Names Charlotte Regional Executive Nasdaq:FBNC – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FHN vs. FBNC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.57% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 55,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 9,237 shares stake. New York-based Mendon Cap Corporation has invested 3.65% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 139,435 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 29,800 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 670,495 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 36,265 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Intrust Bank Na has invested 0.06% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 17,967 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,935 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability has 39,337 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 321,445 shares to 609,221 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).