As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Shares Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $5.50 Million; Tnb Financial Has Cut Holding in Flowers Foods (FLO) as Market Valuation Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 446,909 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 161,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 794,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 956,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 24,752 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares to 266,004 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.76 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares to 781,043 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE).

