As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Realty Income (O) Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 61,717 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 415.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 153,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 190,032 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, up from 36,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.20 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Gsa Prns Llp holds 12,935 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 17,625 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 7,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 45,829 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 124,016 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company accumulated 0.29% or 87,538 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 31,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 218,011 were accumulated by Forest Hill Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.3% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 10,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 61,453 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd accumulated 583,174 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.78 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,025 shares to 261,344 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 168,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 78,093 shares to 90,604 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 55,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,950 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).