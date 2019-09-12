As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Value Declined, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $348,912; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $642,208

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 31,085 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 41,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 51,049 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 3,268 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 7.17 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has 334 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 27,662 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 28,795 are owned by Miller Ltd Partnership. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa holds 64,863 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 281,501 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc owns 1.72 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 1,800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 4,800 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 12,870 shares to 96,779 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 121,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.95M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc invested in 0% or 2,504 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 246,921 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Forest Hill Ltd reported 2.78% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 305,326 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 144,284 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 82,242 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,050 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 36,013 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 22,800 shares. Cna Corp invested 0.07% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). 48,481 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).