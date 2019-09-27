As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Blackrock Trimmed Its Holding; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $19.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 76,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.24M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 76,394 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 277,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8.93M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.41 million, down from 9.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 10.15 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.72M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 95,043 shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $476.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calyxt Inc by 154,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Avrobio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 522 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 55,709 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 2,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co holds 0.02% or 6,672 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,194 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 250 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 47,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 44,010 shares. 65,899 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Moreover, Lpl Llc has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.39 million shares stake. Salem Counselors invested in 0% or 1,080 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi accumulated 25,994 shares. Green Square Capital reported 17,295 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,086 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.68% or 88,219 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability reported 4,654 shares. 683,783 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Lc. Strs Ohio accumulated 891,974 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated New York stated it has 22,637 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd holds 35,744 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.32% or 12,200 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nbt Savings Bank N A New York owns 0.64% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 49,149 shares. The California-based Signature & Invest Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American & Communication reported 3,487 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.12 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 13,123 shares to 40,965 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 27,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).