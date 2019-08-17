As First Amern Finl (FAF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut by $2.63 Million Its Stake; Autus Asset Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Lowered by $1.80 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 9,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, down from 13,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH EST. TO 7.6% FROM 8%; 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 51,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 605,992 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares to 136,508 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $153.74 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.29% negative EPS growth.

