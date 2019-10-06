As First Amern Finl (FAF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped Its Stake; Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Iron Mountain (IRM) Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 110.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 192,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 366,880 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.70M, up from 174,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 419,905 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 36,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 113,962 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 77,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.37 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 35,349 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 145,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 44,845 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Yorktown Com stated it has 0.24% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 44,140 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 52,183 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech stated it has 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 98,825 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 12,586 were reported by Leisure. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6,508 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 205,754 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 347,515 shares.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Refinance Boom Decreasing Fraud Risk, According to First American’s Loan Application Defect Index – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Market Dynamics Will Dictate Fraud Risk Outlook, According to First American’s Loan Application Defect Index – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp.; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ FAF – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

