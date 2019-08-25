As First Amern Finl (FAF) Shares Rose, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted by $776,832 Its Position; Donaldson (DCI) Valuation Declined While Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Stake by $1.09 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Donaldson (DCI) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 21,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 601,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.11 million, up from 579,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Donaldson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 711,972 shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 15,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 251,773 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 236,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 575,989 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 147,175 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 2,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 475,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 21,833 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc has 5,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 39,222 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 271,341 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 47,000 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 19,691 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability has 4,324 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.05% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 7,474 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,388 shares stake. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First American Financial -6.3% after reporting security flaw – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First American Financial (FAF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive (NYSE:PGR) by 8,140 shares to 763,109 shares, valued at $55.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street (NYSE:STT) by 19,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,391 are held by Mariner Ltd Company. Fairpointe Capital Lc owns 1.02M shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 30,258 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. 255,797 were accumulated by Amer International Gru. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 65,500 shares. 5,097 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company. Invesco Limited holds 151,265 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 41 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Brown Advisory Inc owns 46,795 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.