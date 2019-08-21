As First American Financial (FAF) Market Value Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Stake by $718,335; Callahan Advisors Lowered Holding in Wal (WMT) by $645,729

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – WALMART’S MARC LORE SAYS WILL STICK WITH RETAILER FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive caught after Walmart lockdown; 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 819,823 shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Llc invested in 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,022 shares. 291,085 are held by Pennsylvania Tru Com. Wheatland Advisors Inc invested in 11,622 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 22,725 are held by Natl Asset Mgmt. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,854 shares. 68,717 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Welch Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,484 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 14,849 shares stake. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,630 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 276,948 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Auxier Asset Mngmt has 1.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 53,762 shares. Acropolis Inv Management holds 25,308 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,673 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson by 2,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 4,972 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Brinker Incorporated accumulated 11,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 20,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 8,419 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability invested in 9,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Serv Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 18,146 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.11% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 17,082 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.03% or 403 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 563,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed accumulated 376,570 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).