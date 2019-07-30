As First American Financial (FAF) Market Value Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Position; Echo Global Logistics Ord (ECHO) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Its Stake by $950,880 as Shares Declined

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Ord (ECHO) by 216.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,891 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 18,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 67,825 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 202,969 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares to 181,234 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,210 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cls A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 100,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 31,125 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 20,295 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 25,898 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 92,037 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,878 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Com. First Personal Svcs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Art Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 9,000 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company reported 66,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,097 are owned by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 60,682 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 475,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 6,147 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 72,282 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 50,171 shares to 41,969 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,704 shares, and cut its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC).

