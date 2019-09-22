As First American Financial (FAF) Market Valuation Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised Its Holding by $747,512; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose, Holder Glacier Peak Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $392,000

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 326.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 14,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 18,428 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, up from 4,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.08 million shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Southwest Airlines Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24,195 shares to 28,226 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

