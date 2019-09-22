As First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Market Value Rose, Parnassus Investments Increased by $23.14 Million Its Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.87 Million as Stock Price Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (FAF) by 138.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 436,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 751,369 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.35M, up from 314,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in First American Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 516,932 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL FURTHER RESTRICT DEVELOPER ACCESS TO USER DATA; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Facebook’s Actions to Implement Honest Ads Act; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 19/03/2018 – Connecticut Opens Probe Into Use of Facebook Data in Election; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 19,438 shares to 7,637 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 2,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,885 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR FAF, ZUO, AND SAIL: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors In FAF, ZUO, and SAIL to the Firmâ€™s Investigation of Potential Claims, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 803,441 shares to 5.45M shares, valued at $457.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 61,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).