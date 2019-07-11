As Fireeye (FEYE) Stock Price Declined, Holder S Squared Technology Boosted Its Holding; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Rose While Karpus Management Has Cut Its Position

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.36M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. It is down 7.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 2.07 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks

