As Fireeye (FEYE) Stock Declined, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed by $2.34 Million Its Position; Kroger Co N (KR) Holder Hexavest Has Upped Its Stake

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 146,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 123,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 270,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co N (KR) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 98,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5.94M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,245 shares to 8,402 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 48,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

