As Fireeye (FEYE) Share Value Declined, S Squared Technology Has Raised by $320,000 Its Stake; Icu Med (ICUI) Stake Lifted by Partner Fund Management Lp

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72M, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 33.26% or $81.71 during the last trading session, reaching $163.96. About 2.44 million shares traded or 1396.66% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 2.13 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,902 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Sei Invs has 6,462 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com stated it has 29,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 16,012 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser stated it has 0.54% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 5,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Central Bancshares And Trust stated it has 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 5 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 27,218 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 10 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 176,307 were reported by Geode Limited. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited owns 326,635 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ICU Medical Inc (ICUI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICU Medical recalls lots of ChemoLock and ChemoClave – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICU Medical beats by $0.41, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate VONV To Hit $124 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 241,300 shares to 282,197 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 397,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,300 shares, and cut its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares to 831,592 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.10M shares. Masters Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.63% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Advisory Services Net Lc holds 18,950 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Stonebridge Mngmt holds 21,900 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 80,498 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,869 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 73,785 are owned by Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc. 6.57M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 3,606 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 251,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 25,402 shares.