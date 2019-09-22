As Fireeye (FEYE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding; As Globalscape (GSB) Stock Rose, Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 99,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 1.83M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Globalscape Inc (GSB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 90.78% . The institutional investor held 110,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globalscape Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 94,612 shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) has risen 300.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE – ENTERED CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH JAMES ALBRECHT IN TO WHICH CO TO PAY ALBRECHT BASE SALARY AT TIME OF RETIREMENT THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Total Cash, Cash Equivalents and Certificates of Deposit $27.4M as of Dec 31; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE STATUS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE – CONCLUDED THAT ONE OR MORE MATERIAL WEAKNESSES EXIST IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING; 10/05/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – Globalscape Adds Robust Support for Cloud Connectivity and New Automation Capabilities in Latest EFT Enterprise 7.4.7 Release; 02/04/2018 – Globalscape Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide Three Years Running; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Updates Status of Audit Committee Investigation, Financial Statement Audit and Legal Proceedings; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJUSTMENTS ON CERTAIN PERIODS IN RESTATEMENT PERIODS COULD BE MATERIAL POST AUDIT REVIEW

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc Com by 12,100 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pdt Partners Limited Liability owns 458,099 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Barclays Pcl has 884,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc holds 90,245 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 13,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 4,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability owns 579,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Inc owns 0.14% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13,625 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 45,591 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has 420,146 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.