As Fireeye (FEYE) Market Valuation Declined, S Squared Technology Has Upped by $320,000 Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Trimmed by $934,072 Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 8.09M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 1.55 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 2.79M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.79% or 24.50 million shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Company has 0.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 17,029 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 1.79 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 192,863 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fin Advsr has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,437 shares. Boston Limited Liability Com invested in 240,683 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hanseatic Mngmt Services invested in 3,249 shares. 138,095 are owned by Oppenheimer Close Ltd Co. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.54% stake. 1,460 are owned by Td Cap Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo & Mn has 58.05M shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca, a California-based fund reported 134,826 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,619 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 523,254 shares to 539,617 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye (FEYE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for FireEye (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will FireEye (FEYE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.