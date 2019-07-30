As Fireeye Com (FEYE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed by $1.54 Million Its Holding; Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Its Catalent Ord (CTLT) Position by $1.03 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Catalent Ord (CTLT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 25,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Catalent Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 744,194 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 95,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 586,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 682,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 3.78 million shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Gru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Jennison Assoc Ltd owns 1.14M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 51,055 are held by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 277,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 29,399 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 15,272 shares. Qs Limited has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Parametrica Mngmt Limited has invested 0.43% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 100,011 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.07% or 44,890 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 372,704 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) by 37,231 shares to 225,850 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hoegh Lng Partners Unt (NYSE:HMLP) by 80,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Echo Global Logistics Ord (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.35M are owned by Kennedy Capital Management. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 72 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 32,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 296,208 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Boston invested 0.13% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.46M shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 867,310 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 600 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 426,613 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 18,052 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj reported 11,000 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) by 42,394 shares to 574,901 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 21,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).