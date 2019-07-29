As Fireeye Com (FEYE) Market Value Declined, Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Karpus Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $941,208

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.44M market cap company. It closed at $13.02 lastly. It is up 7.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 2.65M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 5.58 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 414,285 are held by Falcon Point Lc. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 212,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. S Squared Tech Limited Co stated it has 212,251 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 63,136 shares. 293,794 were accumulated by General Amer. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 21,984 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 178,779 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 54,049 shares. New York-based Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has invested 0.25% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 16,641 shares.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye (FEYE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 188,791 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 181,234 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Koshinski Asset Incorporated holds 16,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Mngmt Lc has 1.84% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 480,908 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 5,142 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 15,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Inv invested in 0.02% or 59,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 137,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Karpus Management reported 56,883 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, City Of London Invest Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1 shares stake.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE trader: I’m surprised stocks aren’t down more off the trade and Rosenstein headlines – Yahoo News” on September 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2017. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2017.