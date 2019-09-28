As Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) Valuation Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Has Raised Stake; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose While Riverbridge Partners Has Upped Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 16,939 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – HALCYON MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS A 14.2 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-FINJAN FILED COMPLAINT, ON MARCH 21, AND ALLEGES THAT CARBON BLACK’S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INFRINGE AT LEAST FOUR U.S. FINJAN PATENTS; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings FY17 EPS 90c; 21/03/2018 – Blue Coat Systems LLC vs Finjan, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/21/2018; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-ENTERED CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CARBON BLACK ON APRIL 6, COS RESOLVED PENDING LITIGATION MATTERS

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 85,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 406,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.91M, up from 321,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 257,570 shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil has invested 0.3% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). First Manhattan accumulated 1,316 shares or 0% of the stock. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 344,800 were reported by Waddell & Reed. Select Equity Limited Partnership holds 0% or 15,394 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 3,970 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 4,223 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group has 9 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Blair William And Co Il accumulated 452,678 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 216,077 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 1,350 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 2,588 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 912,486 shares to 9,398 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,575 shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc. Class A.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares to 214,879 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,238 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).