As Finisar (FNSR) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Associates Management Lifted Its Stake by $36.66 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $305,440

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 250,171 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $181.69. About 2.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – Godard injects anarchic spirit at Cannes with small screen cameo; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TO ALSO NO LONGER ALLOW APPS TO ASK FOR ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION LIKE RELIGIOUS OR POLITICAL VIEWS, NEWS READING, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Forming Chip Unit: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sent a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg or Sandberg won’t be in the same role a year from now: Analyst with a sell on Facebook; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 3.14 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Blackrock accumulated 18.00M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 11,228 shares. Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 38,950 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Gabelli And Inv Advisers stated it has 171,980 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 3,374 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 18,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.39% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 394,345 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Everence Capital Management invested in 20,410 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capstone Limited Liability Com has 200,873 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl invested in 334,090 shares or 0% of the stock.

